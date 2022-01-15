Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$266.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

