Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.07. Airgain has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

