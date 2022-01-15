Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $5,298,258. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

