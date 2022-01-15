Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of RELX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.