Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Relx by 2,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

