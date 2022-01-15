Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $806.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.