Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

