Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in December

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.