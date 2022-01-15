Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

