iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

