18,800 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.