Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Red Rock Resorts worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.