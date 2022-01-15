Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,021 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.