Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ACM stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

