Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $751.89 million, a PE ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.