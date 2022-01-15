Pitcairn Co. Sells 101 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

