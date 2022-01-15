Pitcairn Co. Sells 889 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

