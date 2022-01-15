Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.27 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.13 or 0.99748633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

