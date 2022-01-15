Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

