Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $328.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.40. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.