Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

