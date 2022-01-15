Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $85,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MERC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

