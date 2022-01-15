Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,476 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

