Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $258.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $285.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.71 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

