Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 249.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $34.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

