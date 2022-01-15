Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.68% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $165,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

