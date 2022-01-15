Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $162.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,947 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $162,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

