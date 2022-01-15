Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 399,748 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $173,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.