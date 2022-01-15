Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

