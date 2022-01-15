Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

