Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.33 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

