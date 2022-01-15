Truist Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $230.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $215.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $216.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.