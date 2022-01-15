Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.23.

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

