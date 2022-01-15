Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

