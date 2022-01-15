Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

