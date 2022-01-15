Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.38.
GSHD stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
