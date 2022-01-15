CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE CXF opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.30. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of C$10.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.