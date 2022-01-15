NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

