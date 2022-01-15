Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

