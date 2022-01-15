Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

