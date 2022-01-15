Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 121 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

