789,000 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 789,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.