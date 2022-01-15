Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NLY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

