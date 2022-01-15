Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

