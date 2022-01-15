Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

