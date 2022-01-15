Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $435,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

