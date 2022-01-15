Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

