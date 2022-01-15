Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 340,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TherapeuticsMD worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $0.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

