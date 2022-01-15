Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.40 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

