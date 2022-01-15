iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,838,000 after purchasing an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

