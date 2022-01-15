Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target Lowered to €22.75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($26.48) to €22.75 ($25.85) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

