Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 38,817 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

UBER stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.